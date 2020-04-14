FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Jan Glass, delivers meals to Guilford County Schools students

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Making sure kids get nutritious meals every day — it’s not easy during these times with schools out and distancing rules in place. But Jan Glass gets up every day to make sure Guilford County students get food. She delivers lunches so they don’t miss a meal. Thank you, Jan. You are our hero tonight.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.