FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Jamie Rice, nurse at Trinity Oaks Assisted Living and Nursing Home

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

She has been a nurse for more than 26 years and now works at Trinity Oaks Assisted Living and Nursing Home. Jamie Rice’s son tells us his mom is working 16-hour days every weekend to make sure people’s families are taken care of through this difficult time. She cares for everyone like they are her family. Tonight, we are highlighting Jamie as our hero.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.