FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Jamie Bastable, nurse

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Jamie Bastable is a nurse in the trauma and neurosurgery intensive care unit at Moses Cone Hospital. Her compassion and care for others is much appreciated and got her nominated as a hero.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.