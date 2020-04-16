FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: ICU nurse

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

A mother sent us a photo of her daughter who is an ICU nurse. That nurse in gloves and a face shield is asking on behalf of all nurses for people to be smart and stay home. She’s been working long hours, is exhausted, but is dedicated to taking care of sick patients everyday.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.