FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Housekeeping Staff with the City of Greensboro

This segment honors the housekeeping staff with the City of Greensboro. They have been working hard over the last several weeks to wipe down and disinfect every touchable surface in the city’s buildings multiple times a day and deep cleaning facilities when they’re closed.

