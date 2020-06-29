FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Holly Cooper, hospital employee

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

This woman is helping people at two local emergency rooms. Her name is Holly Cooper, and she works at Randolph Health and Wesley Long Hospital. Her husband shared that she works 60 hours a week and told us she has been unwavering in the face of this COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks for all you do and for being this morning’s hero.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.