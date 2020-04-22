FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Helen, delivery driver for Kernersville Pharmacy

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Deliveries are what lots of people are relying on these days as they try to stay healthy. Helen is a driver for Kernersville Pharmacy and has been making sure people get their medications. We are highlighting her and the staff as heroes for the way they are serving the community through this pandemic.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.