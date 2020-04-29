FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Health crisis and recovery team at Carolina Donor Services

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Some people are working long hours during this health crisis and the recovery team at Carolina Donor Services is who we want to take a moment to highlight as heroes tonight. The men and women have been working hard during the coronavirus outbreak to save the lives of over 3,000 patients who are on the organ transplant waiting list in the state.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.