FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Hannah Madien, CNA at Brookridge Retirement Community

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

It takes special people to be nurses and it takes people with heart and compassion. Hannah Madien’s mom says her daughter has it and it’s what makes her at great CNA at Brookridge Retirement Community in Winston-Salem. We are told the 22-year-old treats everyone there like family. Her mom calls Hannah her hero and tonight we are highlighting her as one.

