FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Hannah Crafford Pipkin, nurse at Moses Cone Hospital

Hannah Crafford Pipkin is being highlighted as a hero. She is a mother-baby nurse at Moses Cone and is about to give birth to her own child. That has not stopped her from working to help new moms and babies during this pandemic. Thanks for all you do Hannah.

