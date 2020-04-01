FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Guilford County Schools bus drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

This segment honors the Guilford County Schools bus drivers. Bus drivers are not taking time off during this crisis. Instead of delivering students to school and home they are now delivering meals to kids who rely on free and reduced lunch.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.