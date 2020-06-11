FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Guilford County Family Justice Center staff

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

The Guilford County Family Justice Center has not closed its doors during a time many people were told to work from home. The team has stuck together to provide hope and help to domestic and sexual violence victims serving as a lifeline to over 1,000 since the pandemic began. Today we are highlighting them as our heroes.

