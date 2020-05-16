FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Guilford County EMS team

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

A sweet moment captured here. Guilford County EMS workers given donuts for their dedication during this difficult time. You are looking at Scott, Stefanie, James, Taylor and Sydney. They are being called county heroes for being so brave and running towards danger to selflessly save others. We are highlighting this team as our heroes. Thank you for all you do.

