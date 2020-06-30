FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Guilford County courthouse workers

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

We are highlighting heroes inside the courthouses in Guilford County tonight. The Greensboro and High Point locations have been open normal hours outside of the recent brief shutdown. Clerks have shifted to a modified schedule working in two teams alternating days at the office. Thank you for keeping things going in this health crisis.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.