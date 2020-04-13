FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Greg Weske, long-haul truck driver

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Some of the people not getting a break during the pandemic are truck drivers. They are hauling items across the country to make sure shelves stay stocked at your favorite stores. Tonight, we are highlighting Greg Weske as our hero. He is a long-haul truck driver for Prime Incorporated.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.