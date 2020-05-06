FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Gracie Parr, CNA at Friends Home

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

A UNCG student and a CNA at Friends Homes in Greensboro. This is Gracie Parr. We are highlighting her as our hero tonight for being such a hard worker and so devoted to her patients.

