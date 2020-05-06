FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Grab & Go Meal Team at Kirkman Park Elementary School

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Schools are closed but bus drivers and cafeteria workers are needed. Many of them are helping to make sure kids don’t have to skip a meal. Tonight, we are highlighting these ladies at Kirkman Park Elementary in High Point as our heroes. They have been handing out grab and go meals. Thank you!

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.