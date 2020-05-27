FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Gina, Moses Cone Hospital nurse

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

This Moses Cone nurse is being nominated as a hero by her two daughters. Gina has worked at the hospital for less than a year and we are told she is motivated and hard-working. Being in a hospital was her dream and she did not let COVID stop her.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.