FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Firefighters with the High Point Fire Department

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

They are called to emergencies and have added equipment they need to ear when coming to your home. We are talking about firefighters working around the clock through this pandemic. This morning we are highlighting a few of the heroes at the High Point Fire Department. That’s Captain Travis Dalton, Jordan McDowell, Dominique Quick and Jason Beeson. Thanks for taking a risk to keep everyone safe.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.