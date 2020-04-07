FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Firefighter Harley Land

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

With more people staying home, firefighters are expecting to respond to more calls. They too are in the middle of the battle of this pandemic. In this segment, we are highlighting Harley Land as our hero and his wife Miracle who is a nurse. Thank you for helping to keep everyone safe.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.