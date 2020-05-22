FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Father-daughter firefighter duo Amber and Floyd Cook

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Tonight, we have a father-daughter duo we are highlighting as heroes. They both work at the Pleasant Garden Fire Department and also have duties at other fire departments in the Piedmont Triad. They are both working together and apart during COVID-19 but together they make a great team. Thanks for all you do Amber and Floyd Cook.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.