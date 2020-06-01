FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Erin Bell, unit care coordinator at Piedmont Crossing

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

This evening we want you to meet Erin Bell. She is a unit care coordinator at Piedmont Crossing in Thomasville. We are told she is truly one of a kind and shows her passion and dedication every day. Erin has been an RN for three years and is a graduate of East Davidson High School. Tonight, she is the hero we are highlighting.

