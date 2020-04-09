FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Erika Triplett, charge nurse at Wake Forest Baptist Health Comprehensive Cancer Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

This segment honors Erika Triplett, a charge nurse at Wake Forest Baptist Health’s cancer center. She is doing everything she can to handle situations coming her way to make sure patients get the top care. She is in the bone marrow transplant unit and her husband tells us these days have taken an emotional toll on her, but she is staying strong for everyone around her.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.