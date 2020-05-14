FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Erica Talent, environmental services tech

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

This woman is on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis. Erica Talent is an environmental services tech at Randolph Health. She makes sure hospital rooms are clean and sanitized so they are safe for patients and staff. That’s why we are highlighting her as our hero tonight.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.