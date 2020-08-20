FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Eric Rice, IT specialist at Novant Health

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Tonight, we highlight a hero behind the scenes at Novant Health. Eric Rice is part of the IT team that worked overtime to ensure necessary hardware and supplies were available for those providing medical care electronically to patients. He also helped set up a COVID-19 testing site in Winston-Salem.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.