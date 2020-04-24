FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Encompass Health staff

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Meet the Encompass Home Health team. We are told this group goes to assisted living facilities, personal homes and skilled nursing facilities to help take care of patients. In these challenging times, they are not slowing down. They go above and beyond every day to make sure they provide “A Better Way To Care” and make sure the patients get the best care they want and are entitled to. That’s why this morning we are highlighting them as heroes.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.