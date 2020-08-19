FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Elizabeth Cloninger, paramedic

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

A child nominating mom as a hero for all she does for the family, the community as a paramedic and for animals in need. The hero we are spotlighting tonight is Elizabeth Cloninger.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.