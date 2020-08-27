FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Dr. N’Tuma Jah, podiatrist

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Tonight’s hero is Dr. N’Tuma Jah, a podiatrist in Archdale. She was recognized for going the extra mile for her patients, which includes traveling to see those who cannot make it to her office during this pandemic. Dr. Jah’s efforts and compassion are much appreciated.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.