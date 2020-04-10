FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Dr. Cheryl Frazier, principal at Bolton Elementary School

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

This segment honors Dr. Cheryl Frazier, principal of Bolton Elementary. She is keeping students excited about learning. Frazier created a virtual field trip to the Georgia Aquarium and has kept in touch with every student during this crisis. Staff members say she lets the kids know how much they are loved and that’s why we are showing her some love tonight by highlighting her as a hero.

