FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Dorothy Smith looks after grandchildren while daughter works with patients

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

We just celebrated moms on Sunday, and one woman is thanking hers this morning, calling her a hero for the way she has helped her family during this pandemic.

Dorothy Smith has been helping care for her daughter’s three children, ages three, five and eight, while mom works with patients needing her care. This grandma has stepped up in a challenging time, and this morning we are highlighting her as a hero.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.