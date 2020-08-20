FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Donovan Chelley, truck driver

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Tonight’s hero is Donovan Chelley. His wife highlighted his continual work as a truck driver at JD Reid trucking, which helps FedEx meet the delivery of essential items during this pandemic. Thank you, Donovan, for your dedication.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.