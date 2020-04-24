Breaking News
FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Donna Parrish and her staff at the Dead Pest Society

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

These heroes are still coming in to homes to make sure people’s property is pest free.

Meet Donna Parrish, the owner and president of the Dead Pest Society.

Thank you for working as hard as you do, Donna.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.

North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

