FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Dollar General workers in Alamance County

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

They are essential workers making sure you have access to food, toilet paper, cleaning products and other essential needs. Tonight, we are highlighting the team at Dollar General in Alamance County. We do not have a picture of the team, but these are all the managers in the local district. Thanks for all you do.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.