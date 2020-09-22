FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Demetria Copper, Guilford County EMS

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

This morning’s hero is Demetria Copper. Dee, as she is known to her family and friends, has worked for Guilford County EMS for over 13 years and is recognized for the impact she makes on the community every day. Thank you for your service, Dee!

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.