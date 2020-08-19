FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Dede Morehead, nurse

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Meet Dede Morehead. We are highlighting her as our hero tonight. She is a nurse in the emergency department at Randolph Health and brings smiles to the faces of her patients daily.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.