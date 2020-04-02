FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Deb Harding, chief nurse at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

This segment honors Deb Harding, chief nurse at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. We are told Harding is leading her staff through this challenging and unprecedented time with an unmatched sense of humor, love and dedication for all.

