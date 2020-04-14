FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Dawn Cutts, administrator at Providence Place

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Long-term care facilities and nursing homes are getting hit hard with the coronavirus and the communication to families of loved ones is key during this time. We are told Dawn Cutts at Providence Place in High Point is doing a great job easing families’ concerns. Dawn is an administrator and we are told she is doing an excellent job making sure the residents are safe, healthy and protected. That’s why we are highlighting her as tonight’s hero.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.