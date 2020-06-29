FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Danielle McDowell, direct support professional

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Danielle McDowell is a direct support professional with Monarch. She works face-to-face assisting the mentally disabled. The person who nominated her as a hero told us she is a full-time student at GTCC and a full-time mom. We are told when she is not busy with all that she cares for private elderly patients.

