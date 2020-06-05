FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Danielle Burnside, Forsyth Medical Center

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

This is Danielle Burnside. She is a single mom of twins and is working on a COVID-19 unit at Forsyth Medical Center. She has made such a sacrifice to come into work every day to care for those who are sick and really need her. Danielle, you are who we are highlighting as our hero tonight.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.