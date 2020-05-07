FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Daniel Powers, truck driver with Sharp Transit

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

This morning’s hero works 70-plus hours a week, and his wife says he never complains about it. Meet Daniel Powers, a truck driver fro sharp transit in Salisbury who delivers to Aldi grocery stores in North and South Carolina and Tennessee. He runs hard to make sure stores have their items on time to stock the shelves for you.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.