FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Daniel Paris, helping his community

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Meet Daniel Paris, of Archdale. His daughter tells us he is working hard making deliveries in his community to make sure people have what they need during these desperate times. That’s why we are highlighting him as our hero tonight.

