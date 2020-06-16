FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Daniel Gray, firefighter

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Meet Daniel Gray. He is a Greensboro firefighter and first responder who we are told truly cares about serving his community. Daniel, we are highlighting you as tonight’s hero. Your friend tells us you also make the best cheesecake at Uncle Cheesecake.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.