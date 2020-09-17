FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Crystal Bailey, Medicine Progressive Care Unit at UNC

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Tonight we recognize Crystal Bailey as another hero helping those in need. Crystal works in the Medicine Progressive Care Unit at UNC and was honored for her nonstop work and dedication to her patients during the pandemic.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.