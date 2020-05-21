FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Cone Health respiratory therapists

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Tonight’s heroes are these Cone Health respiratory therapists who manage the ventilators for the sickest patients in the health system right now. Their co-workers are calling them true warriors who are sacrificing so much.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.