FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Colfax Elementary School staff

Obstacles are not standing in the way of this team at Colfax Elementary School. They learned a new online system to teach kids outside the classroom, have created recorded and virtual lessons, and are having students get creative with exercise so they keep moving while missing out on PE. They are also emailing, calling and sending notes to students to stay in touch and show support. Your principal, Julie Kimsey, calls you heroes and so do we!

