FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Clint Aydelette, Yum Yum Better Ice Cream

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Clint Aydelette is the man who has kept Yum Yum Better Ice Cream open for customers during the coronavirus. His wife tells us he has managed the place for 40 years and has always taken great care of staff and serving generations of customers. Clint, you are our hero tonight.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.