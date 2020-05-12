FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Cindy Snyder, hairnet heroes at Northeast Guilford High School

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Heroes in hairnets are getting our attention this morning. This is part of the staff working to make sure kids at Northeast Guilford do not miss a meal. We are told Cindy Snyder, the cafeteria manager, does not let anything get in her way of helping the students. She refers to them as her kids. She and her staff get to know each person beyond just a name. This morning, they are the heroes we are highlighting.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.