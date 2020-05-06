FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Christine Everhart, employee at WestRock

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

There are some companies during this time that are extremely busy. One of them is WestRock in Lexington. The business makes boxes to supply to pharmaceutical companies. Christine Everhart is an employee there. We are told she and the team are working non-stop. We thank the for all they are doing.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.