FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Chris Yarbrough of Forest Hill Memorial Park

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

This segment honors Chris Yarbrough of Forest Hill Memorial Park in Lexington.

In this time of crisis, people trying to grieve are having to follow new restrictions. This morning, we are highlighting Yarbrough as a hero. He helps families with their burial arrangements while being committed to safely caring for families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

