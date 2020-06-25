FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Chris Cowan, truck driver

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, this man has worked tirelessly and sacrificed his time at home, staying on the road five days a week as a truck driver so he can make needed deliveries. Meet Chris Cowan, who drives for Estes. Chris, your wife nominated you as a hero and tonight we are spotlighting you in our segment.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.